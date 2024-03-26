Gov. Wes Moore Says Preliminary Investigation Suggests Key Bridge Collapse Was An Accident

Despite many people questioning if the Key Bridge collapse could be connected to terrorism, after a preliminary investigation Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said it “points to an accident.”
At a press conference Tuesday he said,
“The preliminary investigation points to an accident. We haven’t seen any credible evidence of a terrorist attack.”
In a statement Tuesday, the FBI’s Baltimore field office also said there was “no specific and credible information to suggest any ties to terrorism at this time” regarding the bridge collapse.
