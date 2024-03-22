Listen Live
Biden Announces Plan to Cancel $6 Billion in Student Loan Debt

Published on March 22, 2024

Cardi B Joe Biden ELLE Magazine

Source: ELLE Magazine / ELLE

The Biden Administration is still at it when it comes to canceling student loan debt for American citizens, and this time, it’s for public service workers.

Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, 78,000 public-sector workers will receive a congratulatory letter this month letting them know the details of their cancellation. Teachers, social workers, government lawyers, nurses, doctors, and the like who have paid their monthly student loan payments for at least ten years are eligible for the latest round of relief. Another 380,000 people who may be eligible in the next two years will also receive a letter from President Joe Biden telling them to “keep it up!”

According to reports, Americans have nearly $2 trillion in student debt.

Carlee Russell Sentenced to 12 Months of Probation

The Alabama woman who faked her own kidnapping has been sentenced for the hoax she pulled last year.

After pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of filing a false police report, Judge David Carpenter sentenced Carlee to 12 months of supervised probation and ordered her to pay more than $17,000 in restitution. She will also have to continue mental health counseling and complete 100 hours of community service.

During her sentencing, Carlee gave a tearful apology, saying she made a “grave mistake while trying to fight through various emotional issues and stress.”

