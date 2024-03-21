Oriole Park at Camden Yards Named Best Ballpark In America

Just in time for opening day Oriole Park was just voted the Best Ballpark in America! 10 stadiums were selected as the best by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best for food in baseball. USA Today’s Readers Choice Awards dropped the list landing Baltimore in the top 3 right behind Citi Field and American Family Field.
When mentioning Oriole Park USA Today said,
Check out the full list HERE
