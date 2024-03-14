Listen Live
Local

Tobacco And Nicotine Products Banned At Baltimore City Stadiums

Published on March 14, 2024

Mayor Brandon Scott signed a new bill on Wednesday that bans all tobacco and nicotine products in city stadiums. Although Orioles and Ravens games were already smoke-free, now all tobacco and nicotine products are banned inside the stadium gates.

Mayor Scott says it’s a proactive measure to reduce exposure to tobacco products.

“As a city, we have a responsibility to prioritize the health and well-being of our residents and those visiting to watch the Orioles beat the Yankees and the Ravens beat the Steelers.”

A violation of this new tobacco and nicotine ban at city stadiums could result in a fine up to $500.

