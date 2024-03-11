Trey Songz Baltimore Meet & Greet Photos Has The Internet Talking

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Trey Songz is back as a topic of discussion after a very playful yet sexual meet and greet. The Love Hard tour is currently on the road and during its Baltimore show Trigga gave fans some poses for photos that is absolutely memorable. Trey posed in one photo bending a fan over another straddling a fan and some others were pretty innocent. While this isn’t the first celeb to hold a meet and greet like this, his recent sexual allegations and accusations of sexual misconduct, is making it a bit hard for viewers to accept.

Check out the photos below and you be the judge!