Listen Live
Local

Proposed Bill Would Allow Mothers To Collect Child Support During Pregnancy

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Midsection Of Pregnant Woman In Darkroom

Source: Sigbe Øllgaard / EyeEm / Getty

 

A new proposed bill would allow for some  mothers to receive child support from the time they become pregnant! This is Kentucky Senate Bill 110, that would allow certain moms who seek child support to retroactively receive it for the 9 months they were pregnant. Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield said,

“I believe that life begins at conception, but even if you don’t, there’s no question that there are obligations and costs involved with having a child before that child is born.”

The Senator also listed tons of expenses his family had from his wife’s pregnancy,

Related Stories

“We’ve got health insurance and I’ve got a stack of bills with co-pays and premiums and so forth on my desk right now that I’ll be paying tonight electronically. So, I know that there are costs involved, and that’s before we even get to buying three car seats and three of everything else between now and when these babies show up.”

Should this be a proposed bill everywhere?

More from 92 Q
Trending
92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Nominate A Woman For Inspire HER!
Contests

Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o Reportedly Enjoys A Mexico Birthday Trip With Joshua Jackson

In this photo illustration, the Walmart company logo is seen...
Local

Walmart In Towson To Close Next Month

Opinion

Charles Barkley Threatens To ‘Punch’ Any Black Person Who’s Wearing A Trump Mugshot T-Shirt

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Nicki Minaj Releases Official “Big Foot” Diss Song

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
ask the experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close