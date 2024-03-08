Deiondra Sanders Reveals She Is Pregnant With Jacquees Baby

Well it looks like the messy triangle between Jacquees, Deiondra Sanders and Dreezy has resulted in a baby! Deiondra posted a big shock to social media when announcing she’s pregnant with Jacquees baby, but made it clear she’s not having a baby to keep a man.
“Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had.”
This comes after there was a lot of back & forth between Deiondra and Dreezy who both were seemingly dating Jacquees at the same time. In fact Dreezy posted messages of him begging to have a child with her. At the end of the day Jacquees got the baby but with Deiondra and he seems happy! Jacquees reacted to her post saying,
“I love you and I got you. BLESSINGS OTW. THANK YOU JESUSSSS.”
