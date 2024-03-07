Listen Live
Local

Walmart In Towson To Close Next Month

Published on March 7, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
In this photo illustration, the Walmart company logo is seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

A local Walmart in our area will be closing its doors.

The location on Putty Hill Avenue in Towson will close on April 5.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a careful and thoughtful review process,” Walmart said in a statement. “We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, this store hasn’t performed as well as we hoped.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Related Stories

According to the company, all store workers will be paid through June 14, while also having the opportunity to transfer to another location. Eligible employees choosing not to transfer will receive severance.

“We hope most of the 207 associates at this store will want to continue their careers with Walmart by transferring to another nearby store,” the company said.

Additionally, customers using the store’s pharmacy can have their prescriptions transferred to another store.

At this time, the company says it has no plans to close other stores in the region.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close