Ravens & Baltimore Police Partner To Replace Traffic Tickets With Repair Vouchers

Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Police Department announced a partnership with Lights On, to strengthen trust between police and the community. With this new initiative, when a BPD officer pulls you over for a mechanical violation, like a burned-out taillight, or broke turn signal you won’t get a ticket. This is a big win for the community because Instead you’ll actually get a voucher for a free repair at a local auto shop.

Lights On! will launch in the Eastern District and expand to the entire City of Baltimore in the coming months. The program has partnered with 163 law enforcement agencies across 21 states and has had more than 10,000 vouchers redeemed so far.

The Ravens made a $20,000 donation to help get the program off the ground!