Maryland Dispensary Fined $26,000 For Selling Cannabis From Dumpster

A Maryland dispensary is under fire after reportedly selling cannabis that was in a dumpster for two days. The Maryland Cannabis Administration’s consent order said that 224 grams of cannabis were thrown into a dumpster outside Curio’s Far & Dotter dispensary, where it sat for 41 hours and nine minutes.
The Baltimore Banner reports,
On July 25, 2023, 64 units of cannabis (224 grams total) were thrown in the trash and in a dumpster for two days. Just before 10 a.m. on July 27, 2023, three employees can be seen on video footage “leaning over the dumpster” and recovering the missing, pre-packaged cannabis product.
Later that day, around 7:30 p.m., an employee is seen repackaging the products. The employee who did the repackaging told the Maryland Cannabis Administration that it was necessary “because the original packaging was covered in a liquid substance” from the dumpster. Curio asserts that no liquid or other material from the dumpster reached the cannabis inside its packaging.
The full consent order is HERE
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
What Is Going On With Meek Mill On Twitter Right Now?!
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Solange Knowles’ Son Daniel “Julez” Smith, Jr. Walks For Versace During Milan Fashion Week
-
Kanye West Accuses adidas of “Rape” For Selling “Fake” Colorways Of Yeezys
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
-
Congratulations! Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins