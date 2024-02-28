Bank Of America Partners With CIAA To Provide Scholarships To HBCU Students

As The CIAA Tournament week unfolds in Baltimore, it spotlights the need to support these historic institutions even more.
The CIAA and Bank of America announced that they are partnering for a scholarship to provide to HBCU students.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“The CIAA Is a special tournament. You know, it is the first, oldest African American tournament and honoring our student-athletes, said Janet Currie, with Bank of America. “The HBCUs are an integral part of educating our students. And so, Bank of America is contributing to that scholarship fund, which you can also do as well. We know that students should be able to graduate despite not having every penny.”
“We know that we must Invest in our communities because we are our communities,” Currie added. “I know that it means so much to me because every single day that I was on that campus it was instilled in me that I was destined for greatness. So it gave me not only strong academics but incredible confidence, an incredible sense of history and pride in that, and it just prepared me, really quite frankly, for where I am today.”
For more information on the scholarship and CIAA news, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Solange Knowles’ Son Daniel “Julez” Smith, Jr. Walks For Versace During Milan Fashion Week
-
Angry White Conservatives Just Can’t Accept The Black National Anthem Being Sung At The Super Bowl
-
Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
-
Win A Family Four-Pack of Tickets to The CIAA Step Shows!