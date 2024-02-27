Columbia, Maryland Ranks #9 As Happiest Cities of 2024

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Columbia, MD is a pretty happy place! WalletHub has compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of happiness. Some of the data collected ranges from the depression rate to the income growth rate to the average leisure time spent per day. Fremont, California, Overland Park, Kansas and San Jose, California are the top five happiest cities in the nation and Columbia sits at number 9!