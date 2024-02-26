Listen Live
Baltimore’s mini hip-hop museum has big potential

Published on February 26, 2024

Milly Vanderwood in front of one of the walls at the In My Lifetime: Mini Hop-Hop Museum.

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

“4 Your Eyez Only” may have been the title of an album and tour by popular rapper J. Cole, but the project has had much bigger meaning for Milly Vanderwood.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur was thrown into the culture of hip-hop by his father and uncle, who constantly played artists like Tupac, N.W.A., Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Public Enemy.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore’s mini hip-hop museum has big potential

 

