AT&T Will Give $5 Credits To Customers Affected By Widespread Service Outage

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After the widespread outage that affected thousands of AT&T customers, the company has now released compensation details. AT&T will offer a $5 credit to customers affected by the cellular interruption.

Per AT&T the $5 credit could take two bill cycles to take effect, and it added that the reduction won’t apply to prepaid, business and Cricket Wireless customers.

AT&T said,

“For the portion of consumer and small business customers most impacted by the outage, we are automatically applying an account credit.”