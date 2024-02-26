Listen Live
Tory Lanez Appeals Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Conviction Again

Published on February 26, 2024

tory lanez

Source: Getty / Radio One

After being sentenced to 10 years behind bars for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez is continuing to appeal his conviction.  Meghann Cuniff, who has been covering the case, tweeted this morning that the brief isn’t in the records yet, but that it builds off Tory’s December request for a vacated sentence.

Tory Lanez wants the court to reevaluate his case following a new testimony from his driver and bodyguard Jauquan Smith, who had not testified previously. There is also a few other factors like childhood trauma that could be addressed as well.

 

