Maryland Ranks #6 On The List Of Best States For Women In 2024

Just in time for Women’s History Month coming up in March, the women in Maryland are making big rankings! WalletHub has released the list for the best and worst states for women in 2024 and Maryland has ranked #6 on the list. In order to determine how women are faring and where they can find the best opportunities, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key indicators of living standards for women. Massachusetts, Vermont/ Minnesota, Maine and Washington D.C. were ranked among the top five best states.

Per WalletHub,

Our data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s health care to the female homicide rate.

