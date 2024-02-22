Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Bill That Limits Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Maryland lawmakers are set to discuss a bill that aims to limit gender-affirming care for children.
The bill would prohibit healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming medical or surgical procedures on children without parental consent.
Additionally, the bill references any care that alters a child’s appearance or the perception of their sex or gender. Currently, the bill has the support of 15 Republicans and three Democrats in the House.
Republican Delegate Lauren Arikan from Harford County proposed HB 722, which would “ensure the protection of minors from life-altering, permanent medical procedures that have not been proven as necessary or helpful in the treatment of gender dysphoria.”
A range of gender-affirming services are available to Marylanders under Medicaid coverage. This year, the state started under the Trans Health Equity Act to make healthcare more inclusive.
