FBI Reportedly Investigating AT&T Outage For Possible Cyberattack

A network disruption caused over 70,000 AT&T outages reported just before 8 a.m. ET on Thursday. Although most outages were with AT&T there were some reports of issues with T-Mobile, Verizon, UScellular and more, with most issues reported in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. The outage that seemed as just maybe a network issue is now prompting federal agencies to investigate whether the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

Two sources briefed on the situation told ABC News that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), among other agencies, are now urgently investigating to determine whether the AT&T outages are the result of a cyberattack or a hack, or simply some sort of technical malfunction. As of 5:00 a.m. ET, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported, according to a confidential memo obtained by ABC News, that “the cause of the outage is unknown and there are no indications of malicious activity.” CISA is an agency within DHS tasked with monitoring cyber threats.