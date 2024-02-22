A number of Maryland residents are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other service providers that also appear to impacting people nationwide.
AT&T had more than 73,000 outages across the country around 9:30 a.m. ET, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago, according to data from DownDetector. The outages began at approximately 3:30 a.m. ET. The carrier has more than 240 million subscribers, the country’s largest.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland impacted by AT&T, Cricket Wireless outage causing disruptions nationwide
