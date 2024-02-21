The Maryland Transit Administration is getting a federal and state funding boost to modernize its aging light rail cars.
The agency has said it urgently needs $450 million to replace its entire fleet of more than 50 rail cars dating back to the light rail system’s launch in 1992. MTA officials in early December abruptly shut down light rail service due to safety concerns in the Baltimore region following an Oct. 21 fire and explosion on a nearly empty rail car. Service has since resumed, but authorities say the rail cars have reached the end of their useful lives, or will within five years.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: MTA to get over $213M in federal funding to replace light rail cars
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Angry White Conservatives Just Can’t Accept The Black National Anthem Being Sung At The Super Bowl
-
Cheek Wars: X Fans Debate Jada Kingdom & Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Skills
-
Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public
-
Win A Family Four-Pack of Tickets to The CIAA Step Shows!
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards