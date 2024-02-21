Listen Live
MTA to get over $213M in federal funding to replace light rail cars

Published on February 21, 2024

Light rail service resumed Dec. 23 after major mechanical issues related to the ongoing rehabilitation of the aging railcar fleet knocked it out of service for roughly two weeks.

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

The Maryland Transit Administration is getting a federal and state funding boost to modernize its aging light rail cars.

The agency has said it urgently needs $450 million to replace its entire fleet of more than 50 rail cars dating back to the light rail system’s launch in 1992. MTA officials in early December abruptly shut down light rail service due to safety concerns in the Baltimore region following an Oct. 21 fire and explosion on a nearly empty rail car. Service has since resumed, but authorities say the rail cars have reached the end of their useful lives, or will within five years.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: MTA to get over $213M in federal funding to replace light rail cars

 

