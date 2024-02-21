Biden Administration Cancels $1.2 Billion In Student Loans Under New Plan

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Biden administration is at it again! They announced Wednesday the forgiveness of $1.2 billion in student debt for nearly 153,000 borrowers. However not everyone is eligible, you must be enrolled in the new repayment program, called the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan. The relief will go to borrowers who have been in repayment for a decade or longer, and took out $12,000 or less.

This is following Biden administration’s January announcement they it would soon start to forgive the debt of borrowers who had signed up for its new plan. According to the U.S. Department of Education, you don’t need to do anything eligible borrowers will begin receiving emails from President Joe Biden on Wednesday and do not need to take any further action to receive the relief.