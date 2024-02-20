Nicki Minaj Could Be Adding Katt Williams To “Pink Friday 2” Tour

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for her “Pink Friday 2” tour and while she has already added Monica, it seems like she is ready to add even more spice. Nicki Minaj hopped on her Instagram live and asked fans to hit up Katt Williams for him to join her on tour too!

“I know that this is the busiest man in show business, ok?”

“I know that he’s rich, and I know that he’s the funniest man in showbiz. Can y’all hit up Katt Williams and ask him what would be his price… To be a part of the Pink Friday 2 Gag City Tour?”

Now this would be a TOUR! Katt Williams hasn’t responded to her request however According to Vibe, her rep says she’s serious about working with Katt Williams and is willing to pay him what he’s worth.