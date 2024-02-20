We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Carlynn Sold It Real Estate Company
Business Description: “Your Dream Home Awaits.”
Business Website: https://carlynnsmith.ureexecutives.com
‘Primrose Plush Beauty LLC
Business Description: ” Be Plush with Primrose and achieve your dream hair.”
Business Website: https://primroseplushbeauty.com/
Lotus Wellness and Aesthetics
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-20-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Angry White Conservatives Just Can’t Accept The Black National Anthem Being Sung At The Super Bowl
-
Cheek Wars: X Fans Debate Jada Kingdom & Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Skills
-
Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves
-
Win A Family Four-Pack of Tickets to The CIAA Step Shows!