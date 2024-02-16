Winter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland As More Snow Approaches The Region

The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Howard and Harford counties and Baltimore City as more snow approaches our area.
Anne Arundel County remains under a Winter Storm Advisory.
Additionally, weekend activities scheduled for Saturday are canceled at schools in Baltimore and Harford counties. Snow will begin later tonight around 10 p.m. The heaviest is expected between midnight to 6 a.m. when we will see the majority of the accumulation.
The Greater Baltimore region will see 2-4 inches of snow with the areas to the northwest getting 4-5 inches and wind gusts up to 25 mph.
The snow will taper off Saturday morning around between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.,
However, temperatures are expected to be above freezing for the rest of Saturday in the upper 30s and the sun will return for Sunday!
