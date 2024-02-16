Judge Denies Marilyn Mosby’s Motion To Be Acquitted In Mortgage Fraud Case

A judge has heard Marilyn Mosby’s arguments on her motion to acquit her in the mortgage fraud, however the judge as decided to deny her request. Mosby now faces a maximum of 40 years in prison, but it’s unlikely she will receive the full time. A sentencing hearing for Mosby is scheduled for May 23, but before then source now say she must surrender her passport by Tuesday.
