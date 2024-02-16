Maryland Tax Processing System Was Down Causing Refund Delays, Comptroller Office Says

You’re not alone if you’re still waiting on your tax refund from the State of Maryland.
According to the Maryland Office of the Comptroller, the launching of their new online tax portal had a big hand in the delay.
The office said the tax processing system was down between Jan. 30 and Feb. 9 to help launch Maryland Tax Connect, the state’s new tax filing portal. This meant that Marylanders could still file their taxes, but returns couldn’t be processed until the system came back online.
Comptroller Brooke Lierman has said in the past a launch of a system like this was necessary.
“Maryland Tax Connect is a key part of modernizing our agency,” Lierman said. “To make it easier to live in Maryland, to make it easier to work in Maryland, and to make it easier to own a business in Maryland.”
At this time, Maryland Tax Connect is only open to business owners but will open up to everyone by 2026.
However, the delay caused has left more than 330,000 returns in the processing queue.
The comptroller’s office said anyone who filed before tax season opened on Jan. 29 can expect to get their refunds this weekend or early next week.
