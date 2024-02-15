Baltimore City Set To Purchase Two Hotels To Shelter Homeless

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City has landed a multi-million dollar deal to purchase two hotels to house homeless residents as an emergency shelter. Sleep Inn and Suites located at 300 N. Front Street; the Holiday Inn Express located at 221 N. Gay Street and 332 N. Front Street; and the parking lot located between these two hotels at 320 N. Front Street. The total cost will be $15.2 million for the acquisition and $3.2 million for the management agreement for both hotels.

The city will be using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as part of the City’s response to the nationwide housing crisis and the subsequent rise in homelessness.

“The acquisition of these hotels is a critical expansion of our ability to address the needs of our most vulnerable residents,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs, the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development, the Department of Real Estate, and other critical partners worked diligently to secure a fair deal for the city. We expect the deal to move through the Board of Estimates process in the coming days and put my Administration in a position to add meaningful and immediate capacity to our emergency shelter system.”