Listen Live
Local

More Snow Heading Toward The Greater Baltimore Area This Weekend

Published on February 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Winter Trees in the Neighborhood

Source: L. Toshio Kishiyama / Getty

It may be a lovely love day, but more potential snow is heading our way Friday night into Saturday morning.

Meteorologists are tracking accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday morning. As of now, one to three inches of snow appears likely.

Related Stories

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The start time appears to be late Friday evening and will continue into early Saturday morning. According to forecasters, most snow should be over before noon on Saturday.

While this won’t be a major storm, it could lead to messy travel.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close