On a small dealership lot northeast of downtown Baltimore, dozens of used cars await new owners. Just around the corner, a banner on the side of a building promotes “VIRGINIA TAGS” and lists a phone number.
This sign isn’t the only one making such an offer. The promotion for “Virginia tags” can be found on signs around the city and on social media posts, with some even offering delivery.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
What’s Beef? A Look Back At Memorable Female Rap Disses
-
Cheek Wars: X Fans Debate Jada Kingdom & Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Skills
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves
-
Enter For A Chance To Win The Ultimate Love Experience For Valentine's Day