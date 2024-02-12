Listen Live
Local

Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?

Published on February 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Vanity License Plate - Virginia

Source: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

On a small dealership lot northeast of downtown Baltimore, dozens of used cars await new owners. Just around the corner, a banner on the side of a building promotes “VIRGINIA TAGS” and lists a phone number.

This sign isn’t the only one making such an offer. The promotion for “Virginia tags” can be found on signs around the city and on social media posts, with some even offering delivery.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close