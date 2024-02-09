Listen Live
Nicki Minaj Adds Monica To Pink Friday 2 Tour

February 9, 2024

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Nicki Minaj is heading on the road for her Pink Friday 2 Tour and we now know she’s not going alone! During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Monica confirmed she’ll be included on the tour as well. During her announcement Monica thanked Nicki for  acknowledging the significance of her career, and even called the tour on one of the hottest tours of 2024.

 

