Nicki Minaj Adds Monica To Pink Friday 2 Tour

Nicki Minaj is heading on the road for her Pink Friday 2 Tour and we now know she’s not going alone! During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Monica confirmed she’ll be included on the tour as well. During her announcement Monica thanked Nicki for acknowledging the significance of her career, and even called the tour on one of the hottest tours of 2024.
