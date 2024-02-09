Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP For Second Time

Lamar Jackson is the MVP! Baltimore Ravens QB has been named the NFL MVP for the second time in his career, making history. After previously winner MVP in 2019, Lamar is now the 11th player in the NFL to win the award two or more times. He was a unanimous winner for the 2019 season and came very close to winning unanimously again. He got 49 of 50 first place votes!
Congrats Lamar & GO RAVENS!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
What’s Beef? A Look Back At Memorable Female Rap Disses
-
Cheek Wars: X Fans Debate Jada Kingdom & Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Skills
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki’s Barbz