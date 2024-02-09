Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP For Second Time

Published on February 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Lamar Jackson NFL Honors Red Carpet

Source: (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lamar Jackson is the MVP! Baltimore Ravens QB has been named the NFL MVP for the second time in his career, making history. After previously winner MVP in 2019, Lamar is now the 11th player in the NFL to win the award two or more times. He was a unanimous winner for the 2019 season and came very close  to winning unanimously again. He got 49 of 50 first place votes!

Congrats Lamar & GO RAVENS!

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close