Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP For Second Time

Lamar Jackson is the MVP! Baltimore Ravens QB has been named the NFL MVP for the second time in his career, making history. After previously winner MVP in 2019, Lamar is now the 11th player in the NFL to win the award two or more times. He was a unanimous winner for the 2019 season and came very close to winning unanimously again. He got 49 of 50 first place votes!

Congrats Lamar & GO RAVENS!