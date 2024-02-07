92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Back in 2018, John Krasinski (Jim from The Office) really dropped a sleeper of a hit with his cult classic sci-fi film A Quiet Place, and with an equally successful sequel in 2020. Paramount is ready to revisit the world where an alien invasion made the planet go dead silent.

Earlier today (Feb. 7) Paramount Pictures released their first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One which stars Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o as an everyday New Yorker who has to live through the very first day of the alien invasion that was the premise for the first two films in the franchise. With both films having taken place well into extraterrestrial occupation of earth, Day One will show how it all went down in the streets of New York and the bloody mess the “Death Angels” leave in their wake.

With only a handful of Death Angels having wrecked all kinds of havoc on the countryside of the original two films, imagine the kind of damage that hundreds can inflict on an city like New York.

While we know that Lupita won’t be saving the world by the end of the film (A Quiet Place takes three months after Day One) the trailer promises an intense ride as Nyong’o tries her best to survive the invasion alongside co-star Djimon Hounsou.

We can’t wait for this one.

Check out the trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when the film releases in theaters on June 28.

Lupita Nyong’o Stars In New ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com