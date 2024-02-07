Kanye West Is So Antisemitic That Bill Maher Is Deading Their 2-Hour Podcast

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West tends to say a whole lot of antisemitic statements, consistently. Nevertheless, Bill Maher still interviewed the controversial multihyphenate, but the host now says he isn’t releasing the podcast because, wait for it…he says Kanye West is antisemitic.

TMZ is reporting that Maher sat down with West for a two-hour podcast interview. However, Maher says the Ye episode of his Club Random podcast will never see the light of day due to the “Flashing Lights” rapper’s acerbic views of the Jewish community.

“I thought it was going to be a learning moment. We were here for two hours. By the way, we had an amazing, fun time,” Maher told TMZ. “He’s a very charming antisemite. And by the way, he’s not the only one in America who feels that way. It’s not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West, okay?”

And is Maher choosing not to air due to his integrity or for fear of what advertisers might say?

Anyway, TMZ has a whole episode on West called TMZ Investigates Kanye West: Unhinged But Unstoppable, which is backed by Fox, because of course. Not condoning Yeezy’s behavior, but TMZ seems big mad Ye has not been “canceled” in the traditional sense and is trying to get to the bottom of why.

Mind you, TMZ has surely made a financial killing by covering all Kanye West-related antics and shenanigans. Remember, it was on TMZ where West said his infamous “slavery sounds like a choice” comment.

As for Maher, he offered up more tea—that wasn’t exactly shocking to anyone who has been paying attention—about West. Here’s what Maher said about why West’s antisemitic rhetoric is dangerous: “The problem, I think, is that he appeals mostly…of course he’s a rock star…to young people. They don’t know much and they surely don’t know much about the Middle East or Jews. So the combination of Kanye out there…I feel like he sort of like was helpful for spreading the fertilizer, and I do mean fertilizer, for this idea that Israel and the Jews are like the worst people in the world.”

Ye did apologize recently, but no one really believed him, basically.

The full episode of TMZ Investigates Kanye West: Unhinged But Unstoppable, which features commentary from Angela Yee, the Game, Toure and more, can be streamed on Hulu.

