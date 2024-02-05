MAGA Morons Think Killer Mike Was Arrested At The Grammys Because He Didn’t Endorse Biden

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Listen: We all know that social media can be and often is the place where common sense, critical thinking and even bare-minimum intelligence go to die.

The internet exposes the idiocracy every single day, but, arguably, nowhere is it as obvious as it is on MAGA X, the baseless conspiracy theory-driven corner of the platform formerly known as Twitter. This is the place where abject stupidity is an Olympic sport and everyone is contending for the gold.

The Grammy Awards And African Music: A Brief History

This is where the bottom feeders of miseducation are spreading the rumor that Atlanta rapper Killer Mike was arrested at the Grammys after winning three awards—because he refused to endorse President Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Killer Mike, born Michael Santiago Render, was arrested Sunday night near the venue where the 66th Annual Grammy Awards were held, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. What specifically got Mike arrested hasn’t been reported, but, according to the LAPD, he was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge after being detained and handcuffed for an alleged physical altercation that took place in the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court, which is near the arena. The Run The Jewels group member—who won three Grammys that night including Best Rap Album for Michael, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his single “Scientists and Engineers”—was released on his own recognizance the next morning.

Two nights before his arrest, Mike made an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, where he declined Maher’s bid to have him publicly endorse Biden over Trump. The “Down By Law” rapper refused to endorse either candidate and instead opted to “stay out of white folks’ business” by not jumping into the fray of the political squabble, and, instead, he simply advised people to “vote for the person, not the policy. In other words, Mike gave Maher the most reasonable, bipartisan, non-controversial answer the outspoken activist could possibly have given, and based on that answer, the dumbest people online decided the “big state” government took him down for not explicitly endorsing the incumbent.

This goes well beyond confusing correlation with causation—because there is no correlation here. Were other rappers like Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Sexyy Red and Waka Flocka Flame arrested by the proverbial powers that be after they explicitly endorsed Trump, which is much more than what Mike did?

Secondly, since when are presidential endorsements by rappers important in the political arena? Don’t get me wrong—a rapper’s political insight is just as valuable as that of any other person who is not a political expert—but there was a time not long ago when politicians and pundits for both parties shaded rappers and rap music as the downfall of the Black community and society at large. Even now, conservative pundits and politicians deflect to rap music whenever they need a scapegoat for American violence or to justify their anti-Blackness. They certainly would steer clear of a rapper with “Killer” right there in his name.

Now, Mike is out here posing for a pointless “Black friend” photo-op with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Republicans suddenly think his political views are so significant that he was placed in handcuffs at the Grammys as a result of them. Mind you, these are the same Trump supporters who have joined him in denouncing the very idea of systemic racism and engaging in a propaganda-reliant attack on critical race theory. Anyone even casually familiar with Mike’s music and platform knows that his entire presence in music, activism and politics has been based on the reality of systemic racism. I mean this man has literally produced and starred in a docuseries on Netflix where he has made a social experiment out of refusing to spend any money outside of the Black community, and the “DEI is white Jim Crow” crowd thinks he’s on their side because he wouldn’t endorse Biden.

This is going to be a long election year, y’all. America the brave. America the beautiful. America the unfathomably stupid. Gotta love it!

