Howard County Police Giving Out Free AirTags To Hyundai And Kia Owners

Kia and Hyundai owners have been a huge target for car thieves in the Baltimore area, and due to the high demand HCPD is trying to help. Authorities are taking the extra mile to help you find your vehicle if it is ever stolen, by using an Apple AirTag or Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Free wheel locks and software updates, have already been made available for Kia and Hyundai owners but Air and Smart Tags are an added layer of protection.