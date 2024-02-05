Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Howard County Police Giving Out Free AirTags To Hyundai And Kia Owners

Published on February 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Apple Air Tag

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Kia and Hyundai owners have been a huge target for car thieves in the Baltimore area, and due to the high demand HCPD is trying to help. Authorities are taking the extra mile to help you find your vehicle if it is ever stolen, by using an Apple AirTag or Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Free wheel locks and  software updates, have already been made available for Kia and Hyundai owners but Air and Smart Tags are an added layer of protection.

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close