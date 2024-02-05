Listen Live
Chipotle Offering Free Queso Blanco During Super Bowl Week

Published on February 5, 2024

Chipotle

Source: Andrew Hawryluk / Andrew Hawryluk/Chipotlife

Although our Ravens aren’t going to the Super Bowl we can still grab some freebies from Chipotle! In honor of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, Chipotle is offering a free small side of Queso Blanco with any entrée purchase for an entire week. The deal starts Feb. 5, and can be used once a day until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11. Customers can also use the promo code QUESO24 for a free small side of Queso Blanco when ordering through Chipotle app or website.

