Chipotle Offering Free Queso Blanco During Super Bowl Week

Although our Ravens aren’t going to the Super Bowl we can still grab some freebies from Chipotle! In honor of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, Chipotle is offering a free small side of Queso Blanco with any entrée purchase for an entire week. The deal starts Feb. 5, and can be used once a day until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11. Customers can also use the promo code QUESO24 for a free small side of Queso Blanco when ordering through Chipotle app or website.
