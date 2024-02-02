Listen Live
MDTA Will Celebrate Transit Equity Day With Free Rides

Published on February 2, 2024

Transit Equity Day is observed nationwide on the birthday of Rosa Parks and The Maryland Department of Transportation will celebrate in a big way! They’re kicking off Transit Equity Day with free rides all day on Sunday February 4th.  This includes all transportation services such as Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train, Mobility and Commuter Bus.

