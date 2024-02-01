U.S. Issues Travel Advisory For Jamaica & Bahamas

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The U.S. Department of State has issued a new warning for travelers headed to Jamaica and the Bahamas. Per the U.S Department of State the new travel advisory is due to,

“Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts.” The travel advisory that was re issued on January 23rd 2024 also states that,

Local police often do not respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. When arrests are made, cases are infrequently prosecuted to a conclusive sentence. Families of U.S. citizens killed in accidents or homicides frequently wait a year or more for final death certificates to be issued by Jamaican authorities.

