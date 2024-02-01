Spike Lee Is Looking For Interns From Morgan State University

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary director Spike Lee is doing something huge for the students at Morgan State University! Spike Lee’s production company, 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, has partnered with MSU’s School of Global Journalism and Communication to launch the eight week internship.

The intern will go to either Los Angeles or New York City and work alongside producers to study the facets of film production. The goal is to prepare the student to land a full time job in the film industry after graduating.

