Baltimore Named Top 15 Shrinking U.S. Cities

Baltimore has landed on the list of 15 Biggest US Cities Facing Depopulation. Charm City sits at number 4 on the list due to job losses, economic challenges, high crime rates and more. According to the study Baltimore has a five year change at -6.82& and an annual loss rate of -0.753%. In addition to Baltimore Cleveland, St. Louis, Birmingham, and Detroit in the top five U.S. cities dealing with shrinking populations.
More details HERE
