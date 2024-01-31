Listen Live
Baltimore Named Top 15 Shrinking U.S. Cities

Published on January 31, 2024

Baltimore has landed on the list of 15 Biggest US Cities Facing Depopulation. Charm City sits at number 4 on the list due to job losses, economic challenges, high crime rates and more. According to the study Baltimore has a five year change at -6.82& and an annual loss rate of -0.753%. In addition to Baltimore Cleveland, St. Louis, Birmingham, and Detroit in the top five U.S. cities dealing with shrinking populations.

