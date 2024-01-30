Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album & Tour

Published on January 30, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion

Despite the back and forth drama between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, it looks like Meg is still staying on a high note! During an appearance on Good Morning America today, she announced that she’s dropping an album & headed on tour. Meg didn’t give an official release date however she did note that both will be happening this summer for the hotties.

