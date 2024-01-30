Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album & Tour

Despite the back and forth drama between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, it looks like Meg is still staying on a high note! During an appearance on Good Morning America today, she announced that she’s dropping an album & headed on tour. Meg didn’t give an official release date however she did note that both will be happening this summer for the hotties.
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Blueface Expected to Remain in Jail Until July 2024
-
Meek Mill Slams President Joe Biden: ‘Too Old to be Our President’
-
His Little Secret ?: Rick Ross Reportedly The Father of Model Cierra Nichole’s 2-Month-Old Baby