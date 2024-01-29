Amber Riley’s Pink-tastic Player’s Club Outfit Is The Definition Of ‘Understanding The Assignment’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Riley stepped out in a custom slay this weekend, and the fashion girlies can’t get enough. Rocking a hot pink “Player’s Club” inspired look, the “GLEE” star attended celebrity stylist Bryon Javar’s birthday party on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Keep scrolling for Amber’s must-have outfit details.

Amber’s outfit fit her every curve. She paired a hot pink body suit with lace sheer panels along the upper thigh and bra area with a maxi-length fur coat. Matching her coat was an over-the-top fluffy pink hat. Paying attention to every detail, Amber accessorized her look with a hot-pink wavy wig, oversized pink rhinestone hoops, and a bedazzled rhinestone encrusted Pimp-style chalice cup.

Amber, who joked that she “goes all out for a theme,” told fans she made her hat and cup and customized her coat. Obsessed with Amber as we are, fans jumped in her comment section asking for details and shouting out her ‘fit.

“Come on design challenge winner!!!!!” wrote one fan. “Made the hat AND cup??!! Oh you gotta add stylist to the resume ASAP. I’m tryna book!” said another. Even the birthday boy and party host himself took a minute to love on Amber’s slay, writing, “Baby you atttttte downt .”

Amber Riley, Megan Thee Stallion, Taraji P. Henson, and more were not playing at the Player’s Ball

While we loved her fit and flawless execution, Amber wasn’t the only celebrity attendee giving ‘main character energy’ that night. Official photos from the event are yet to be released, but social media captures prove several Black Hollywood favorites “had a time last night.”

Celebrity guests like Victoria Monet, Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monae, and Taraji P. Henson enjoyed a photo booth, custom drinks such as the “PLAYA-RITA,” a DJ that kept them on the dance floor the entire night, and church fans that read, “Sweatin Like A Hoe In Church.”

Victoria wore a brown tailored suit with rhinestone pinstripes, Megan wore a white ’70s style bralette and see-through tights, and Taraji rocked a pink sequin wrap dress. See pictures shared by Taraji below.

According to Bryon’s Instagram profile, this weekend’s party marked the stylist’s second annual Player’s Ball. We have one question: Can we get an invite next time?

