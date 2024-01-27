Rihanna Gives “Mob Wife” Aesthetic Vibes In Paris

This week, Rihanna ate up the girlies while rocking Saint Laurent in Paris. Giving sexy confidence and over-the-top luxury, the new mother oozed the “Mob Wife” aesthetic, and we are gagging over her sultry look.
Rihanna and her forever bae, A$AP Rocky, have been spotted in the City of Lights during Paris Fashion Week for the past few days. Rihanna watched runway collections from Christian Dior and Loewe and enjoyed restaurants, outings, and exclusive events.
As fashion lovers, we can only imagine her social calendar! Slaying in each picture and appearance, Rihanna continues to prove how she will forever be a fashion icon.
Rihanna wears Saint Laurent to support sick French children
Rihanna wore her recent fabulous fit to the “2024 Gala des Pièces” on January 26. She was there to support an annual French hospital fundraiser, raising money for sick children. According to French news reports, her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, also took the stage alongside Maroon 5 and Pharrell Williams.
Arriving at the Accor Arena in Paris, she gave hair, body, and style. In other words, Ri Ri was EVERYTHING.
Cameras caught the Savage Fenty mogul in a slinky, sleeveless black dress with ruching and a tight body-hugging fit. Across her shoulders hung a black fur coat, adding additional drama. The “Umbrella” star’s blonde hair was styled in a buss-down middle part with a sleek finish.
See viral video capture of Rihanna’s look in motion.
While putting on her fringe fur coat and walking backstage, Rihanna answered questions from the media about participating in the hospital fundraiser. When asked why it was important for her to show support, she replied, “Because children are helpless. Children are helpless, and they’re the future.”
Rihanna continued, “So I mean, when children aren’t well, it breaks your heart, and as a parent, it probably breaks your heart the most because you probably feel the most helpless than you’ve ever felt in your life. So it’s great to have that support.”
