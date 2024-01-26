Megan Thee Stallion Releases Visual For Controversial Song “Hiss”

Megan Thee Stallion has stirred up a lot on the internet after she released her new song “Hiss” which takes aim at anyone who has spoken down on her. Many fans picked apart the lyrics and one name everyone assumed it was directed at was Nicki Minaj and her husband. Since then the Barbz have clapped back even #BigFoot is trending on Twitter, after Nicki immediately responding calling out Meg’s feet.
Despite all this Meg is keeping the vibes going and has released the visuals to add more fuel to the fire. Check out the visuals below,
