Pharrell Williams Announces Film About His Life Made In Lego Animation

Published on January 26, 2024

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Pharrell Williams is one of the dopest creators in our culture, and he’s keeping that vibes going on 2024! He has announced a new movie telling the story of his life using Lego. The film is called Piece By Piece and promises “an unparalleled motion picture experience that captures the magic and brilliance of Pharrell Williams’ creative genius, one Lego brick at a time.” The movie is set to be released October 11th 2024!

