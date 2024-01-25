Young Thug And Mariah The Scientist Jail Call Leaked

Rapper Young Thug has been in jail since May of 2022 as part of the YSL RICO case. While the culture has been sticking beside him, his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist has made it know she’s riding with him. In one of her many conversations with Thug, the first one to be leaked is making it rounds on social media. Many fans and even fellow rappers like Meek Mill have said this is a lawsuit directed at the jail waiting to happen.
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Blueface Expected to Remain in Jail Until July 2024
-
Sexyy Red Says Goodbye To Her Red Hair For Maternity Shoot