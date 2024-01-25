Listen Live
Young Thug And Mariah The Scientist Jail Call Leaked

Published on January 25, 2024

Mariah the scientist & Young Thug

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Amy Sussman / Tim Mosenfelder / Amy Sussman

 Rapper Young Thug has been in jail since May of 2022 as part of the YSL RICO case. While the culture has been sticking beside him, his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist has made it know she’s riding with him. In one of her many conversations with Thug, the first one to be leaked is making it rounds on social media. Many fans and even fellow rappers like Meek Mill have said this is a lawsuit directed at the jail waiting to happen.

 

