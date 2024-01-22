Listen Live
Local

Woman Revived After Being Pulled From Water At Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Published on January 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore Police announced that a woman was resuscitated after her body was pulled from the water at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Monday morning.

Police first reported the woman did not survive and that her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of her death.

Related Stories

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

However, in an updated press release that medics were able to resuscitate the woman and that she was taken to a hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Pratt Street, near the Pier V Parking Garage just after 9 a.m.

The woman remains unidentified, and it was not immediately clear how she ended up in the water.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close