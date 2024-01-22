Woman Revived After Being Pulled From Water At Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Baltimore Police announced that a woman was resuscitated after her body was pulled from the water at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Monday morning.
Police first reported the woman did not survive and that her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of her death.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
However, in an updated press release that medics were able to resuscitate the woman and that she was taken to a hospital, where her condition is unknown.
Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Pratt Street, near the Pier V Parking Garage just after 9 a.m.
The woman remains unidentified, and it was not immediately clear how she ended up in the water.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Meek Mill’s Ex-Friend Dean Alleges Meek Mill Abused Nicki Minaj
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Sexyy Red Says Goodbye To Her Red Hair For Maternity Shoot
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Blueface Expected to Remain in Jail Until July 2024