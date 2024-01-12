President Biden Announces New Student Debt Cancellation For Some Borrowers

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden announced Friday that some borrowers could have their federal student debt wiped out. This new move goes for those who have less than $12,000 in federal loans and have been paying off their balances for at least 10 years. If this is you, then Biden says you will get your remaining student debt cancelled immediately in February.

This new move Biden says comes “nearly six months ahead of schedule” and that it applies to borrowers enrolled in the new income-driven repayment plan known as SAVE.

Full details HERE