Listen Live
Local

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Be Inactive For Regular Season Finale Against Steelers

Published on January 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, however, Lamar Jackson will be sitting this one out.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Tyler Huntley will be the Quarterback for Saturday’s game and Josh Johnson will be the backup.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Jackson will be inactive for the regular season finale and shared that he’s cool with the decision.

“I’m cool with it. Me and coach talked about it. I felt like it was best suitable that they sit me and stuff like that,” said Jackson.

The Steelers (9-7) are still alive in their playoff hunt. The game kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close