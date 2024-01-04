Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Be Inactive For Regular Season Finale Against Steelers

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, however, Lamar Jackson will be sitting this one out.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Tyler Huntley will be the Quarterback for Saturday’s game and Josh Johnson will be the backup.

Jackson will be inactive for the regular season finale and shared that he’s cool with the decision.

“I’m cool with it. Me and coach talked about it. I felt like it was best suitable that they sit me and stuff like that,” said Jackson.

The Steelers (9-7) are still alive in their playoff hunt. The game kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.