Trey Songz Accused Of Kidnapping

Trey Songz is back in the news and this time for alleged kidnaping. Instagram model Celina Powell claims that Trey Songz kidnapped her for two days without the proper food and water. This new accusation happened during a recent interview on the We In Miami podcast. However Celina can be seen laughing so many people in the comment section previewed it as a joke, even the other podcaster seemed to question it. When she was asked if she was having fun Celina’s reply was “NO”. During a recent podcast Celina said,

That stupid little kidnapper stole my phone and kidnapped me. Check out the full video below,